* Accuses China of offering tax breaks, exemptions
* Fourth Mexican complaint against China at the WTO
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, Oct 15 Mexico has accused China of
breaking World Trade Organization (WTO) rules by giving tax
breaks and other favourable deals to its own clothing and
textile businesses, the global trade body said on Monday.
Mexico filed a complaint with the WTO saying Beijing was
effectively subsidising Chinese companies in those sectors by
exempting them from income tax, value-added tax and municipal
taxes, the organisation said in a statement.
Other Chinese support that Mexico said broke WTO regulations
included cash payments from government agencies and discounts on
loans, land rights and electricity prices.
It was Mexico's fourth WTO complaint against China, a
competitor in many sectors including clothing and textiles.
China's use of subsidies, and its failure to disclose them
to the WTO, has been the subject of strong criticism, especially
from the United States.
The brief WTO statement announcing the latest dispute did
not give details about the size of the alleged Chinese support
or its impact on Mexico's trade.
Trade diplomats were not immediately available to comment on
the case at the WTO's headquarters in Geneva.
Under WTO rules, China now has 60 days to resolve the
dispute by explaining its actions or changing its behaviour. If
no deal is reached, Mexico could ask the WTO to rule on the
case.
In January 2009, Mexico challenged grants, loans and
incentives that Beijing offered Chinese companies. The United
States and Guatemala filed identical cases against China at the
time, but none progressed to the litigation stage.
In January this year, Mexico, together with the European
Union and the United States, won a WTO case against China's
restrictions on exports of raw materials.
Last month the United States launched a WTO complaint
against Chinese car exports. China hit back with its own suit,
saying U.S. duties targeting export-promoting subsidies
themselves broke WTO rules.