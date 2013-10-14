MEXICO CITY Oct 14 A cholera outbreak in
central Mexico has risen to 159 confirmed cases and spread to
four states as well as the capital, the country's health
minister said on Monday.
One death has been attributed to the outbreak, the ministry
said as it launched a nationwide public health campaign aimed at
preventing further infections.
The east-central state of Hidalgo has been the worst
affected with 145 confirmed cases, including the death of a
75-year-old woman. Also affected were the states of Mexico with
nine, Veracruz with two, San Luis Potosi with one, and another
couple in Mexico City, said Health Minister Mercedes Juan.
Eight in 10 cases have been successfully treated, the
minister said, while those infected with the disease in the past
several weeks range in age from three to 86.
She added that another 3,075 "probable cases" have been
detected.
The source of the outbreak is believed to be the Rio
Tecoluco in Hidalgo, which has tested positive for cholera and
provides fresh water for local residents, said David Korenfeld,
head of Mexico's national water commission.
Cholera is an infectious and sometimes fatal disease of the
small intestine, often accompanied by severe nausea and
diarrhea.
The outbreak is the first local transmission of cholera
recorded since the country's last cholera epidemic ended in
2001, according to a report last week by the Pan American Health
Organization.
