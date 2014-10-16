MEXICO CITY Oct 16 Mexico's banking regulator
on Thursday said it was investigating a security services unit
at Citigroup's troubled Mexican unit Banamex, after the
bank revealed a $15 million fraud at the subsidiary earlier this
week.
The fraud, revealed by Citigroup on Tuesday, was related to
expense claims submitted to the bank by the security unit,
according to a person familiar with the matter. The unit was
originally set up to protect Banamex board members and their
families from kidnappers and other attackers.
Jaime Gonzalez, President of Mexico's banking regulator, the
Comision Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, said the agency was
investigating the unit for possible administrative violations
and had asked for more information from the bank.
The Attorney General's office would be responsible for a
possible criminal probe, the government said.
Javier Laynez, the fiscal prosecutor in the finance
ministry, said the bank had on Oct. 2 informed authorities of
the possible irregularities, who had passed on the information
to the public prosecutor's office on Oct. 6 and 7.
Citigroup has said it notified and was cooperating with U.S.
and Mexican law enforcement and regulators about the issue.
Mexico's bank regulator said on Wednesday it had fined
Banamex nearly 30 million pesos (US$2.2 million) over lapses in
oversight of loans to oil services company Oceanografia that
cost the lender more than $500 million.
