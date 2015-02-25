(Adds details on currency losses, operating profit, context)
MEXICO CITY Feb 25 Coca-Cola Femsa,
the biggest Coke bottler in Latin America, on Wednesday reported
a 0.3 percent increase in fourth-quarter earnings, hurt by muted
sales and currency weakness in Venezuela and Mexico.
Coke Femsa, which took on heavy debt to finance a string of
acquisitions in recent years, is struggling to adapt as
consumers turn away from its sugary drinks and Mexico, a core
market, last year slapped a tax on such beverages.
The company reported a profit of 3.075 billion pesos ($209
million), compared with 3.066 billion pesos a year earlier.
A 12 percent decline in Mexico's peso against the dollar in
the fourth quarter drove up the costs of servicing debt
denominated in the U.S. currency.
The company, which is a joint venture between Coca-Cola Co
and Mexico's Femsa, said a further decline
in Venezuela's bolivar currency also hurt its revenue, which
fell 8.5 percent to 39.567 billion pesos in the quarter.
Coke Femsa said that on a currency-neutral basis and
excluding recent acquisitions, revenue rose 23.3 percent, but
sales volumes remained weak.
Excluding the acquisition of Spaipa in Brazil, sales volumes
fell 0.4 percent to 878.6 million cases, Coke Femsa said.
Operating profit declined 3.6 percent to 6.374 billion
pesos.
($1 = 14.7475 pesos at end December)
