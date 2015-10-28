MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Latin America's largest Coke bottler, Coca-Cola Femsa, on Wednesday reported a weaker third-quarter profit, hurt by currency volatility.

The bottling company, which also operates a chain of convenience stores, reported a profit of 2 billion pesos ($118 million), compared to a profit of 3.5 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

($1 = 16.933 pesos at end-September) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)