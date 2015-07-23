MEXICO CITY, July 23 Coca-Cola Femsa, Latin America's largest Coke bottler, on Thursday reported that second-quarter profit fell 0.4 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.

The company said profit in the April-June period was 2.668 billion pesos ($170 million), compared to 2.679 billion pesos a year earlier.

($1 = 15.695 pesos at end June) (Writing by Dave Graham)