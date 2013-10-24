Juniper's Gary Clark joins Tesla as chief information officer
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Latin America's biggest Coke bottler, Coca-Cola Femsa, on Thursday said its third-quarter profit fell 17 percent.
The company reported a profit of 2.954 billion pesos ($225 million) for the July-September period, from 3.543 billion pesos in the same period a year earlier.
* Currency Exchange International announces financial results for the three month period ended January 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, March 7 Wall Street dealmaking attorney Jay Clayton will appear before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on March 23 for his confirmation hearing to become the next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.