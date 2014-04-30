(Adds revenue, background)
MEXICO CITY, April 30 Mexican Coke bottler
Coca-Cola Femsa on Wednesday said its first-quarter
profit fell 5 percent after it paid more on debt from recent
acquisitions in Brazil, but revenue increased.
The company reported a profit of 2.310 billion pesos ($177
million), down from 2.434 billion pesos a year earlier.
Financing expenses jumped to 1.2 billion pesos in the first
quarter from 248 million pesos because of increased debt and
higher interest rates, Coke Femsa said.
The company acquired Brazilian bottlers Spaipa and
Fluminense last year.
Revenue rose 15 percent to 38.708 billion pesos, helped by a
12 percent jump in sales volume that was driven by bottled water
and still beverage sales.
Growth in those categories offset a slump in sales of fizzy
drinks in Mexico, where the government last year approved
junk-food and sugary drinks taxes that have dampened Coke
Femsa's sales.
($1 = 13.06 pesos at end March)
