* Sees savings on production plants in 2012
* Other acquisitions outside of Mexico also possible
* Could raise dividend yield in 2012
MEXICO CITY, Sept 21 Latin America's top coke
bottler Coca-Cola Femsa (KOFL.MX) will close its acquisition of
family-owned bottler Grupo CIMSA this year and could consider
other deals, executives said on Wednesday.
The CIMSA purchase, announced on Monday, is the latest of
several acquisitions by Coca-Cola Femsa (KOF.N) that will boost
profitability and help cut spending on production plants next
year, Chief Financial Officer Hector Trevino told analysts.
In June, the Mexico City-based bottler said it agreed to
buy Grupo Tampico, another family-owned company.
The executives said they expect savings of 260 million
pesos ($20 million) from the CIMSA acquisition and at least 180
million pesos in savings from the Tampico purchase.
The company said on Monday the CIMSA acquisition is worth
about $836 million. [ID:nS1E78I232]
Coca-Cola Femsa -- a joint venture between Mexico's FEMSA
(FMSAUBD.MX) and Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) -- will still have a solid
cash position after completing the acquisitions and it may
increase its dividend yield next year, Trevino said.
The bottler also bought a dairy products company in Panama
in March and Trevino said it could consider further deals
outside of Mexico. [ID:nN28209082]
"We also see opportunities in other geographies," he said,
adding, "As those opportunities present to us, we will analyze
them, because we think we have the capabilities to evolve and
move to other places around the world also."
Consolidation may also continue in Mexico, Trevino said.
"I'm sure that the rest of the independent bottlers are at
least doing some analysis internally to question if they should
stay independent."
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)