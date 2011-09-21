* Sees savings on production plants in 2012

* Other acquisitions outside of Mexico also possible

* Could raise dividend yield in 2012

MEXICO CITY, Sept 21 Latin America's top coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa (KOFL.MX) will close its acquisition of family-owned bottler Grupo CIMSA this year and could consider other deals, executives said on Wednesday.

The CIMSA purchase, announced on Monday, is the latest of several acquisitions by Coca-Cola Femsa (KOF.N) that will boost profitability and help cut spending on production plants next year, Chief Financial Officer Hector Trevino told analysts.

In June, the Mexico City-based bottler said it agreed to buy Grupo Tampico, another family-owned company.

The executives said they expect savings of 260 million pesos ($20 million) from the CIMSA acquisition and at least 180 million pesos in savings from the Tampico purchase.

The company said on Monday the CIMSA acquisition is worth about $836 million. [ID:nS1E78I232]

Coca-Cola Femsa -- a joint venture between Mexico's FEMSA (FMSAUBD.MX) and Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) -- will still have a solid cash position after completing the acquisitions and it may increase its dividend yield next year, Trevino said.

The bottler also bought a dairy products company in Panama in March and Trevino said it could consider further deals outside of Mexico. [ID:nN28209082]

"We also see opportunities in other geographies," he said, adding, "As those opportunities present to us, we will analyze them, because we think we have the capabilities to evolve and move to other places around the world also."

Consolidation may also continue in Mexico, Trevino said.

"I'm sure that the rest of the independent bottlers are at least doing some analysis internally to question if they should stay independent." (Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)