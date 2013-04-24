BRIEF-DMC Global files for mixed shelf of up to $150 mln
* DMC Global Inc- files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mr6JEa Further company coverage:
* Net profit down 13 percent
* Profit from continued operations up 26 percent
MEXICO CITY, April 24 Retailer Comercial Mexicana said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit fell 13 percent after it sold its 50 percent stake in warehouse club operator Costco.
The company, known locally as Comerci, said first-quarter profit slipped to 414 million pesos ($33.6 million) in the January-March period, from 475 million pesos in the same period a year earlier.
On a like-for-like basis, before accounting for the discontinued Costco operation, profit increased 26 percent to 419 million pesos from 332 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
Comerci, which used the gains from its Costco stake sale to pay down debt, paid less in interest in the quarter and also benefited from a 3 percent increase in revenue to 10.7 billion pesos.
Comerci shares closed down 0.5 percent at 46.73, before the company reported its results.
* Ford Motor Co - Vojvodich's appointment is effective April 1 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2n7j1Vt) Further company coverage:
