MEXICO CITY, March 23 Mexican supermarket Comercial Mexicana said on Monday it had paid off all its debts with a bank loan payment totaling 1.5 billion pesos ($101 million).

The syndicated loan was made by Citigroup's Mexico unit Banamex, J.P. Morgan and four other banks in 2012, the supermarket known locally as Comerci said in a filing.

"With this payment, the company's financial debt is eliminated," Comerci said.

In January, Comerci agreed to sell most of its stores to rival Soriana for nearly 40 billion pesos.

($1 = 14.9220 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Ken Wills)