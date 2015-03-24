MEXICO CITY, March 23 Mexican supermarket
Comercial Mexicana said on Monday it had paid off
all its debts with a bank loan payment totaling 1.5 billion
pesos ($101 million).
The syndicated loan was made by Citigroup's Mexico
unit Banamex, J.P. Morgan and four other banks in 2012,
the supermarket known locally as Comerci said in a filing.
"With this payment, the company's financial debt is
eliminated," Comerci said.
In January, Comerci agreed to sell most of its stores to
rival Soriana for nearly 40 billion pesos.
($1 = 14.9220 Mexican pesos)
