Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2005 GMT on Tuesday:
MEXICO CITY Aug 18 Mexican supermarket chain Comercial Mexicana is closing in on an agreement to sell most of its restaurant business for around 1 billion pesos ($77 million), Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.
The firm, known as Comerci, could reach a deal as early as this week to sell a majority of its Restaurantes California and Beer Factory eateries to retailer Grupo Gigante , the report said, citing one of the two sources.
Comerci, which operates up-market stores such as City Market, said in January it was considering selling itself, and had been approached by foreign and local parties interested in a venture or sale. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
March 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2005 GMT on Tuesday:
* Says board has decided to cancel conference call originally scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 23, 2017
SAO PAULO, March 21 Brazil's Estácio Participações SA, the target of a takeover attempt that would create the world's No. 1 for-profit education firm, has launched a probe into leaked emails about the deal that added to rising tensions with bidder Kroton Educacional SA .