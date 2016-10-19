UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
MEXICO CITY Oct 19 Mexico's competition regulator Cofece said on Wednesday it had opened an investigation into possible "absolute monopolistic practices" in the country's medicines market.
Cofece's investigative unit will look at the production, distribution and sale of medicines, it said in the official government gazette. The investigation should last between 30 and 120 working days, but that could be extended, Cofece said.
Absolute monopolistic practices are collusive agreements between competitors meant to fix prices, divide up markets or rig bids, Cofece said on its website.
The statement did not identify what medicines and companies might come under the scope of the investigation.
No one was available to comment at Cofece before normal business hours.
(Reporting by Christine Murray and Veronica Gomez Editing by W Simon)
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
