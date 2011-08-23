* Competition watchdog to review dominance ruling
* Supreme court granted temporary win to Slim cos
By Cyntia Barrera Diaz
MEXICO CITY, Aug 23 Mexico's anti-trust
watchdog will hold a new review of tycoon Carlos Slim's
dominance in the telecommunications market after a court ruling
last week handed two of his companies a temporary win in their
battle with regulators.
Mexico's Supreme Court last week accepted Telmex and
America Movil's Telcel bid to contest watchdog Cofeco's rulings
that they are the dominant players in the fixed-line and
wireless phone markets, respectively.
Cofeco President Eduardo Perez Motta told Reuters late on
Monday that the agency was waiting for another court to
formally notify them about the Supreme Court's decision and
they would then move ahead with a review.
The notification could take "four to six weeks and from
there we will have another 60 days to decide," Perez Motta
said. "We will review the reconsideration, analyze it again. We
can either modify or ratify the ruling."
The dominance rulings relate to competition investigations
dating as far back as 2006, which opened the door to
potentially tighter regulatory scrutiny of Slim's companies.
By declaring a company a dominant player in a market, the
regulator acknowledges that there is potential for
anti-competitive practices in that sector.
However, Perez Motta said that if Cofeco decided to stand
by its original view, the Slim companies would have the right
to appeal that decision one more time.
America Movil's team was not immediately available for a
comment.
Slim bought Telmex TMX.N TELMEXL.MX, a former rusty
state-run company, two decades ago, turning it into a cash cow.
The arrival of wireless technologies have dented its sales in
recent years and the company is now in the process of being
fully integrated into America Movil, the biggest provider of
mobile phone services in Latin America.
In Mexico, Telmex remains the top provider of fixed lines
with 15 million phone lines, including those in money-losing
rural areas, while America Movil (AMX.N) (AMXL.MX) is the
undisputed leader in the Mexican wireless market.
The arrival of new competitors using their cable or fiber
systems to provide phone services could take away market share
from the Slim companies down the road.
(Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz, editing by Dave Zimmerman)