By Cyntia Barrera Diaz

MEXICO CITY, Aug 23 Mexico's anti-trust watchdog will hold a new review of tycoon Carlos Slim's dominance in the telecommunications market after a court ruling last week handed two of his companies a temporary win in their battle with regulators.

Mexico's Supreme Court last week accepted Telmex and America Movil's Telcel bid to contest watchdog Cofeco's rulings that they are the dominant players in the fixed-line and wireless phone markets, respectively.

Cofeco President Eduardo Perez Motta told Reuters late on Monday that the agency was waiting for another court to formally notify them about the Supreme Court's decision and they would then move ahead with a review.

The notification could take "four to six weeks and from there we will have another 60 days to decide," Perez Motta said. "We will review the reconsideration, analyze it again. We can either modify or ratify the ruling."

The dominance rulings relate to competition investigations dating as far back as 2006, which opened the door to potentially tighter regulatory scrutiny of Slim's companies.

By declaring a company a dominant player in a market, the regulator acknowledges that there is potential for anti-competitive practices in that sector.

However, Perez Motta said that if Cofeco decided to stand by its original view, the Slim companies would have the right to appeal that decision one more time.

America Movil's team was not immediately available for a comment.

Slim bought Telmex TMX.N TELMEXL.MX, a former rusty state-run company, two decades ago, turning it into a cash cow. The arrival of wireless technologies have dented its sales in recent years and the company is now in the process of being fully integrated into America Movil, the biggest provider of mobile phone services in Latin America.

In Mexico, Telmex remains the top provider of fixed lines with 15 million phone lines, including those in money-losing rural areas, while America Movil (AMX.N) (AMXL.MX) is the undisputed leader in the Mexican wireless market.

The arrival of new competitors using their cable or fiber systems to provide phone services could take away market share from the Slim companies down the road. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz, editing by Dave Zimmerman)