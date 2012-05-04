* Consumer confidence highest since April 2008

* Underscores optimism on economic outlook

* Erodes case for cutting interest rates (Adds comment, detail on index components, background)

MEXICO CITY, May 4 Mexican consumer confidence jumped more than expected in April to its strongest in four years, pointing to stronger domestic growth that could undercut the need for the central bank to lower interest rates.

Adjusted for seasonal factors, the index showed a reading of 96.8, data from the national statistics agency showed on Friday, above the 93.4 forecast in a Reuters poll. The indicator registered an upwardly-revised 94.6 in March.

"This is a good sign for domestically driven growth," said Alberto Ramos, an economist at Goldman Sachs in New York, adding the data suggested the domestic economy was still expanding despite some signs of slowing global growth.

The report is the latest in a series of surprisingly strong data in Latin America's No. 2 economy, still recovering from a bruising recession in 2009. Brazil, the region's biggest economy, is struggling to jump start flagging growth with lower borrowing costs.

Last week, Mexico's central bank dashed market bets for a cut to its main 4.50 percent interest rate, citing a better growth outlook, while a survey this week showed factory activity grew at the fastest pace in a year as the U.S. economic recovery firmed.

The unadjusted consumer confidence index rose to 97.2 from 93.4 in March, above the predicted 93.6.

The component of the index that measures the likelihood of buying costly durable goods surged more than 22 percent compared to April last year, underscoring improving consumer credit and a recovery in the peso.

"The exchange rate is always a very sensitive issue for consumers," said Gabriel Casillas, an economist at JPMorgan in Mexico City. "Now that the peso has been behaving better, in the last four months, this has helped."

Mexico's peso has firmed around 9 percent from a more than two-year low hit last November, making imported goods more affordable.

Mexican policymakers are optimistic the economy can grow close to the 3.9 percent recorded last year, with central bank chief Agustin Carstens predicting growth this year between 3.75 percent and 4 percent.

Still, a recent central bank survey of analysts showed average expectations for the economy were for it to grow 3.62 percent this year. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Krista Hughes; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)