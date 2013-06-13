MEXICO CITY, June 12 Congressional leaders of
Mexico's main parties said on Wednesday they had agreed to hold
two special sessions of Congress in July and August to tackle
outstanding initiatives, paving the way for key energy and
fiscal reforms to move forward in the autumn.
President Enrique Pena Nieto plans to send measures aimed at
boosting Mexico's paltry tax take and overhauling ailing
state-oil monopoly Pemex to Congress during the second
regular session of Congress, which begins in September.
But an overhang of outstanding initiatives from the first
congressional session, which ended in April, threatened to push
back the much anticipated reforms.
The two extraordinary sessions agreed to on Wednesday would
be held in the second halves of July and August respectively,
said Emilio Gamboa, who heads the ruling Institutional
Revolutionary Party (PRI) in the Senate.
Representatives of the leftist Party of the Democratic
Revolution (PRD) and the conservative National Action Part (PAN)
also agreed to the plan.
In the July session, lawmakers will discuss measures that
would give more power to the transparency institute, regulate
state debt, appoint a new leader for the election authority and
create a new anti-corruption body.
In August, the legislators plan to draw up secondary laws to
implement recently approved measures aimed at improving
education and boosting competition in the telecoms sector, which
is dominated by billionaire Carlos Slim.
Both special sessions are due to take place after charged
regional elections in 14 states slated for July 7.
Opposition parties have accused the PRI of misusing state
funds to win votes in states they govern, which has shaken the
so-called "Pact for Mexico," signed by the government and major
parties to push through reforms.
A financial reform aimed at boosting credit was also
unveiled by the president in May but has not yet been approved.
