* Minister did not give details about hedges

* Fin Min says contracts done for this year and next (Updates with quotes)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 Mexico's Finance Minister Ernesto Cordero on Thursday said the country has arranged oil hedges for 2012 in a move to protect against market volatility.

"Oil hedges for 2011 have already been arranged, and also for 2012," Cordero told a news conference.

"There were good conditions (in the market) and we bought them so that the price of oil is covered at reasonable terms," Cordero said.

The finance minister did not give more details on Mexico's hedging activity and in the past has declined to comment due to worries that revealing a strategy could hurt them in the market.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

COLUMN on Mexico hedges: [ID:nL5E7JU1F9]

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Mexico hedges a large chunk of its revenues from state-owned producer Pemex [PEMEX.UL] for the year ahead in one of the largest hedging programs in the oil market.

In 2010 the country hedged its oil at $63 per barrel in an operation announced only at the end of the year. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Luis Rojas Mena;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)