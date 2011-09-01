* Minister did not give details about hedges
* Fin Min says contracts done for this year and next
(Updates with quotes)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 Mexico's Finance Minister
Ernesto Cordero on Thursday said the country has arranged oil
hedges for 2012 in a move to protect against market
volatility.
"Oil hedges for 2011 have already been arranged, and also
for 2012," Cordero told a news conference.
"There were good conditions (in the market) and we bought
them so that the price of oil is covered at reasonable terms,"
Cordero said.
The finance minister did not give more details on Mexico's
hedging activity and in the past has declined to comment due to
worries that revealing a strategy could hurt them in the
market.
Mexico hedges a large chunk of its revenues from
state-owned producer Pemex [PEMEX.UL] for the year ahead in one
of the largest hedging programs in the oil market.
In 2010 the country hedged its oil at $63 per barrel in an
operation announced only at the end of the year.
(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Luis Rojas
Mena;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)