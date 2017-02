MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 Mexico's Finance Minister Ernesto Cordero on Thursday said the country has arranged oil hedges for 2012.

"Oil hedges for 2011 have already been arranged, and also for 2012," Cordero told a news conference.

Mexico hedges a large chunk of its revenues from state-owned producer Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) for the year ahead in one of the largest hedging programmes in the oil market. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Marguerita Choy)