MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 Mexico's Agriculture Ministry raised its 2012 corn output forecast on Wednesday to 23 million tonnes, up from a previous projection of 21.8 million tonnes.

Mexico produces mostly white corn used in the staple food of tortillas, and imports yellow corn from the United States for animal feed.

The ministry also forecast sugar production for the 2012/2013 cycle at 5.3 million tonnes.

