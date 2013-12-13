MEXICO CITY Dec 13 Mexico will re-impose
tariffs on white corn imports eliminated in 2008 in the midst of
a world food crisis, as well as well as on sorghum, the
Secretary of Agriculture said on Friday.
Imports of white corn will have a 20 percent tariff, well
below the 194 percent rate charged before 2008.
A 15 percent levy will be applied to sorghum, which will
favor producers located in Mexico's Northeast and central
regions.
The sorghum tariff was removed in 2012.
Imports of yellow corn, which reach about 10 million tons
each year, mostly from the United States, will remain exempt.
In 2008, Mexico removed tariffs from certain grains and
other agricultural products as availability dipped and prices
rose due to greater demand from developing countries such as
China and an increase in biofuel production.
Imports from South Africa of white corn, used for making
tortillas, a staple in the Mexican diet, surged after the tariff
was removed, reaching a peak of 991,000 tons in 2012.
Mexico also exports white corn, principally to Venezuela but
also to the United States, Costa Rica and most recently to
Guatemala.