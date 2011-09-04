MEXICO CITY, Sept 3 Mexican authorities arrested on Saturday a former top official at the state-run electricity company who was implicated since last year in taking millions of dollars in bribes from foreign companies.

Authorities asked that Nestor Moreno, the former director of operations at the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) be held without bail to face charges of corruption after he was found at an airport near Mexico City, the federal attorney general's office said in a statement.

Local media have followed allegations against Moreno since last year, reporting that he had been given a yacht worth nearly $2 million, a Ferrari and hundreds of thousands of dollars as bribes from companies in exchange for government contracts.

The U.S. unit of Swiss engineering company ABB Ltd ABBN.VX pleaded guilty in September 2010 in the United States to paying bribes to win multimillion-dollar contracts in Mexico. [ID:nN29262361]

ABB Inc admitted to making payments to officials at the CFE for lucrative contracts to upgrade and maintain its electrical network system, generating more than $81 million in revenue.

Opposition lawmakers faulted the administration of President Felipe Calderon for failing to prosecute Moreno.

A judge issued an arrest warrant for Moreno on Aug. 8, the attorney general's office said. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Veronica Sparrowe; Editing by Eric Walsh)