MEXICO CITY, Sept 3 Mexican authorities
arrested on Saturday a former top official at the state-run
electricity company who was implicated since last year in
taking millions of dollars in bribes from foreign companies.
Authorities asked that Nestor Moreno, the former director
of operations at the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) be
held without bail to face charges of corruption after he was
found at an airport near Mexico City, the federal attorney
general's office said in a statement.
Local media have followed allegations against Moreno since
last year, reporting that he had been given a yacht worth
nearly $2 million, a Ferrari and hundreds of thousands of
dollars as bribes from companies in exchange for government
contracts.
The U.S. unit of Swiss engineering company ABB Ltd
ABBN.VX pleaded guilty in September 2010 in the United States
to paying bribes to win multimillion-dollar contracts in
Mexico. [ID:nN29262361]
ABB Inc admitted to making payments to officials at the CFE
for lucrative contracts to upgrade and maintain its electrical
network system, generating more than $81 million in revenue.
Opposition lawmakers faulted the administration of
President Felipe Calderon for failing to prosecute Moreno.
A judge issued an arrest warrant for Moreno on Aug. 8, the
attorney general's office said.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Veronica Sparrowe; Editing
by Eric Walsh)