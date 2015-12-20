MEXICO CITY Dec 20 A head-on collision between a bus and a van in southwestern Mexico left at least 13 dead, including three children, and seven injured, Mexican authorities said in a statement on Sunday.

The accident occurred Saturday night in the state of Oaxaca on Mexico's Pacific coast when a van carrying passengers returning from a karate competition collided with a bus. The bus driver was also killed in the crash. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Mary Milliken)