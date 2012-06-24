* Accident happened in an area hit by heavy rain
* Many in bus wearing shirts of left-wing Labor Party
MEXICO CITY, June 24 At least 32 people were
killed in Mexico on Sunday after the bus they were traveling in
turned over on a wet road in the southwestern state of Guerrero,
a Red Cross official said.
At least seven people were injured and believed to be in a
serious condition, the official said. "In the area where it
happened it's raining very hard," he added.
The official said most of the people inside the passenger
bus were wearing T-shirts emblazoned with the logo of Mexico's
Labor Party (PT), a small grouping in Congress supporting
leftist presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
Other emergency crews were dispatched to where the accident
took place about 2-1/2 hours drive southwest of Mexico City.
Guerrero state police department had no immediate comment.
Mexico holds a presidential election on July 1.
Bus crashes and other road accidents are common on Mexico's
main roads, causing hundreds of deaths a year.
In April, at least 43 people were killed when a cargo truck
crashed into a bus on a highway in the Gulf state of Veracruz,
in one of the worst accidents the country has suffered in recent
times.
