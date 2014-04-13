MEXICO CITY, April 13 At least 33 people were killed when a bus crashed into a truck in eastern Mexico early on Sunday and caught fire, the government of the state of Veracruz said.

In a statement, the Veracruz government said the bus had left Villahermosa in Tabasco state and was bound for Mexico City. At least four people were injured too, it added. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce)