(Adds comment from Veracruz governor, details from prosecutor,
Sunday protests)
By David Alire Garcia and Jean Luis Arce
MEXICO CITY Aug 2 A prominent Mexican news
photographer was among five people found dead in a middle-class
neighborhood of the capital on Friday, the city's prosecutor
told reporters at a Sunday press conference.
Ruben Espinosa, who a month ago claimed in interviews that
he felt threatened by the governor of eastern Veracruz state,
was the lone male among five victims that police discovered
bound, beaten and shot in the head in the capital's Narvarte
neighborhood.
The murders prompted hundreds of photographers, other
journalists and activists to gather at the capital's Angel of
Independence monument, many holding signs or cut-out photos of
Espinosa with cameras slung over their shoulders.
One sign said "Violence is the language of the state,"
another called for Veracruz Gov. Javier Duarte to resign.
Protestors in Xalapa, the capital of Veracruz, and
Guadalajara, Mexico's second biggest city, also took to the
streets to mourn Espinosa's death.
Mexico City prosecutor Rodolfo Rios said at a press
conference that Espinosa's family members told investigators
that the photographer had been residing in the capital for two
months and had moved to the city to look for work following
eight years living in Veracruz.
Rios said his office was working together with the division
of the federal attorney general's office dedicated to crimes
against freedom of expression.
"All lines of investigation are open," he said in response
to a question about Espinosa's early June statements that he
felt threatened by Duarte, a member of the Institutional
Revolutionary Party (PRI) of President Enrique Pena Nieto.
The governor said in a brief press release on Sunday that he
"lamented" the deaths, including Espinosa's, and voiced his
support for the investigation led by the Mexico City
prosecutor's office.
The prosecutor said robbery and the deliberate targeting of
the women were also possible motives being considered.
Espinosa, who was 31 years old, had specialized in
documenting local social movements in Veracruz, many of which
are critical of the PRI and Duarte in particular.
He shot a cover photograph of Duarte for an issue of leading
Mexican news magazine Proceso in February of 2014 that was
accompanied by the headline, "Veracruz, lawless state."
Espinosa worked for Proceso as well as the Cuartoscuro photo
agency.
Veracruz is one of Mexico's most dangerous states for
journalists, with 17 killed since 2000 according to journalism
advocacy group Article 19. According to the Committee to Protect
Journalists, 11 have been murdered since 2010 during Duarte's
term as governor.
The prosecutor's office said three of the women found killed
lived in the apartment where they were found, one of whom was a
native of Colombia, while the fourth was a domestic worker.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Jean Luis Arce, additional
reporting by Joanna Zuckerman; Editing by Chris Reese and Andrew
Hay)