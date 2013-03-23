MEXICO CITY, March 23 Five people, including
three off-duty federal police officers, were shot dead on Friday
night in the city of Altamirano, in Mexico's southwestern
Guerrero state.
The officers were pursued by gunmen while walking to a local
bank, and were killed after seeking refuge in a nearby hotel,
an official with the federal police said.
Police initially told Reuters the shooting took place early
on Saturday, but later corrected the account.
On Saturday, the bodies of seven unidentified men were
discovered in the city of Uruapan, in Michoacan state, just
north of Guerrero state.
The bodies were found sitting on plastic chairs, some with
their hands and feet bound, just outside a Pepsi bottling plant,
the state prosecutor's office said.
Written messages were attached to two of the bodies, warning
that would-be criminals would face more violence, but they did
not identify those responsible for the killings.
An estimated 70,000 people have been killed in drug-related
violence in Mexico in the past seven years.
President Enrique Pena Nieto, who took office in December,
has vowed to quell the lawlessness and killing that have stained
Mexico's image as a tourist destination and rattled investors.