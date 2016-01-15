UPDATE 10-Oil climbs after reports that Saudi Arabia wants output cuts extended
* U.S. oil stockpiles fall unexpectedly - API (Adds API data)
MEXICO CITY Jan 14 Mexican and Cuban energy officials are studying a project that could send compressed natural gas from Mexico to the Communist-ruled island, a top Mexican minister said on Thursday.
Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo told reporters the proposal under discussion would allow state-run oil company Pemex to supply Cuba's future natural gas demand, although he emphasized that many details had yet to be worked out.
"This is a project that we are just beginning to explore," said Guajardo.
While Mexico is a major crude oil exporter, it currently exports very little natural gas and instead must import much of its domestic demand because of a lack of production at home. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Peter Cooney)
NEW YORK, April 11 Investors sought shelter in gold, U.S. Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as tensions rose between the United States and Russia, in addition to worries about U.S. relations with Syria and North Korea.