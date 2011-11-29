MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 Mexico's central bank said
on Tuesday it will suspend monthly dollar "put" option auctions
and instead offer $400 million daily on days of big peso
slumps.
Mexico's policy concerning the peso is set by the foreign
exchange commission, a joint effort of the Finance Ministry,
the central bank and other state agencies. For details, see
The following is a list of some of board's key decisions
over the past years:
October 2008 - Mexico's central bank says it will auction
$2.5 billion to stop the peso's most dramatic slide since the
so-called Tequila Crisis in the mid-1990's.
The central bank, which ends up selling $998 million in the
market, also announces it will offer $400 million whenever the
peso declines by at least 2 percent during a single session.
The amount of the daily dollar auction was trimmed to $300
million in March 2009 and to $250 million in May 2009. The
auction mechanism was suspended in April 2010.
March 2009 - The foreign exchange board says it will sell a
daily $100 million, irrespective of peso levels, in a new
mechanism to stop the peso's decline.
April 2009 - The central bank gets a swap line from the
U.S. Federal Reserve to sell dollars among local financial
institutions.
May 2009 - Daily dollar auction cut to $50 million.
October 2009 - Daily dollar auctions suspended.
February 2010 - The board resumes monthly dollar "put"
option auctions to add to the country's federal reserves as a
measure to cushion the economy from external turmoil. By using
this mechanism, the central bank purchased $600 million between
1996 and 2001.
November 2011 - The central bank says it will suspend
monthly "put" option auctions and reinstate daily offers of
$400 million whenever the peso declines by at least 2 percent
before the dollar during a single session.
