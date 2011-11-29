* Mexico central bank steps up support for peso
* To offer $400 million on days of big peso drops
* Analysts say move should support peso
MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 Mexico's central bank vowed
on Tuesday to wade into currency markets to defend the peso as
a slump in the currency risks fanning inflation and driving
investors from the country's bond market.
In its most forceful move to protect the peso since the
2008 financial crisis, the central bank said it would restart
daily market intervention if needed.
On days when the peso is buffeted by big market moves of
more than 2 percent in a single session, the bank will offer up
$400 million daily in a bid to ring-fence the currency from
global turmoil.
The central bank also suspended a monthly sale of dollar
put options aimed at preventing the peso from appreciating, a
mechanism which has helped boost foreign currency reserves to
$140 billion.
Mexico's peso MXN= surged more than 2 percent on the
news, firming to 13.7290 per U.S. dollar after trading past 14
per dollar earlier in the session.
Market players have been eyeing the potential for
intervention from the central bank since the peso broke past 14
per dollar to a 2-1/2-year low last week.
A more than 16 percent slump in the peso since August has
fanned concerns that higher import prices could feed into
inflation, and the central bank has said this could be one
hurdle in cutting interest rates to support a still-weak
economy.
"This is no surprise, what is happening is that the
exchange rate has depreciated a lot and very fast," said
Deutsche Bank economist Fernando Losada.
"The central bank wants to prevent a contamination of the
exchange rate into domestic prices."
Mexico's last round of currency intervention was triggered
in October 2008 when the peso dropped 6 percent in a single day
and hit its lowest level in 16 years amid tight liquidity
conditions. Daily auctions were suspended in April last year.
Foreign investors hold a record amount of longer-term
Mexican debt, worth around $50 billion. But further currency
losses could force investors to dump bonds, which would further
hurt the peso and trigger a deepening spiral of losses.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Lorena Segura; Editing by
Leslie Adler and James Dalgleish)