MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 Mexico's central bank vowed on Tuesday to wade into currency markets to defend the peso as a slump in the currency risks fanning inflation and driving investors from the country's bond market.

In its most forceful move to protect the peso since the 2008 financial crisis, the central bank said it would restart daily market intervention if needed.

On days when the peso is buffeted by big market moves of more than 2 percent in a single session, the bank will offer up $400 million daily in a bid to ring-fence the currency from global turmoil.

The central bank also suspended a monthly sale of dollar put options aimed at preventing the peso from appreciating, a mechanism which has helped boost foreign currency reserves to $140 billion.

Mexico's peso MXN= surged more than 2 percent on the news, firming to 13.7290 per U.S. dollar after trading past 14 per dollar earlier in the session.

Market players have been eyeing the potential for intervention from the central bank since the peso broke past 14 per dollar to a 2-1/2-year low last week.

A more than 16 percent slump in the peso since August has fanned concerns that higher import prices could feed into inflation, and the central bank has said this could be one hurdle in cutting interest rates to support a still-weak economy.

"This is no surprise, what is happening is that the exchange rate has depreciated a lot and very fast," said Deutsche Bank economist Fernando Losada.

"The central bank wants to prevent a contamination of the exchange rate into domestic prices."

Mexico's last round of currency intervention was triggered in October 2008 when the peso dropped 6 percent in a single day and hit its lowest level in 16 years amid tight liquidity conditions. Daily auctions were suspended in April last year. For details see [ID:nN1E7AS1O9].

Foreign investors hold a record amount of longer-term Mexican debt, worth around $50 billion. But further currency losses could force investors to dump bonds, which would further hurt the peso and trigger a deepening spiral of losses. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Lorena Segura; Editing by Leslie Adler and James Dalgleish)