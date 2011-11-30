* Mexico central bank steps up support for peso

* To offer $400 million on days of big peso drops

* Analysts say move could support later rate cut (Adds quote from official, paragraphs 3-4)

By Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 Mexico's central bank moved to defend the peso on Tuesday as a slump in the currency risks fanning inflation and driving investors from the country's bond market.

In its most forceful move to protect the peso since the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers during the 2008 financial crisis, the central bank said it would restart daily market intervention on days of huge peso losses.

"A volatile international environment can provoke major swings in the currency, more so than local conditions," said Mexico's deputy finance minister Gerardo Rodriguez, who sits on the foreign exchange commission that sets policy for the peso.

"These abrupt fluctuations are what we are trying to avoid with the measures taken by the commission," Rodriguez told local radio.

Analysts said the decision by perhaps Latin America's most orthodox supporters of free markets suggested policy-makers are concerned that Europe's debt crisis could explode into a global financial panic similar to 2008.

"They are being pre-emptive here, given how fluid the external situation remains," said Roberto Melzi, a currency strategist at Barclays in New York.

Mexico's peso MXN= surged nearly 1.5 percent on the news, rising to 13.8250 per dollar after trading past 14 per dollar earlier in the session.

Market players have been eyeing the potential for intervention from the central bank since the peso broke past 14 per dollar to a 2-1/2-year low last week.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For an INSTANT VIEW from analysts: [ID:nN1E7AS1R4]

For a CHRONOLOGY on peso interventions: [ID:nN1E7AS1O9]

For a FACTBOX on Mexico risk: [ID:nRISKMX]

Story on Latin American currencies [ID:nN1E7AS1QO]

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Mexico's last round of currency intervention was triggered in October 2008 when the peso dropped 6 percent in a single day to hit its lowest level in 16 years amid tight liquidity conditions.

Still, the current threat of action falls short of the nearly $11 billion the central bank auctioned up front in October 2008. Daily dollar auctions were only suspended in April last year.

The risk that a weak peso could drive up inflation pushed investors to call off bets of an interest-rate cut this Friday. All 19 analysts in a Reuters poll expect the central bank board to keep rates on hold on Friday. [ID:nWNA4305]

But JP Morgan economist Gabriel Casillas said if the intervention mechanism succeeded in stabilizing the peso, it could give the central bank cover to eventually cut its benchmark rate from the current 4.5 percent.

"This could set the conditions for a rate cut in the future," he said.

AUCTION MECHANISM

On days when the peso is buffeted by big market moves of more than 2 percent in a single session, the bank will offer up $400 million daily in a bid to shield the currency from global turmoil.

The peso has fallen 2 percent in a full day's trade about eight times since volatility spiked in August. While the $400 million is only a fraction of the amount traded daily in Latin America's most liquid currency, some analysts said the signal was key and suggested more intervention could follow.

The central bank also suspended a monthly sale of dollar put options aimed at preventing the peso from appreciating, a mechanism that has helped boost foreign currency reserves to $140 billion.

A slump of more than 16 percent in the peso since August has fanned concerns that higher import prices could feed into inflation, and the central bank has said this could be one hurdle in cutting interest rates to support a still weak economy.

"What is happening is that the exchange rate has depreciated a lot and very fast," said Deutsche Bank economist Fernando Losada. "The central bank wants to prevent a contamination of the exchange rate into domestic prices."

Other central banks have taken a more hands-on approach to sharp currency moves in the past, slapping on capital controls and directly intervening in markets.

But Banco de Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens is generally loath to intervene in markets, and analysts say he would probably not intervene at the central bank's discretion unless liquidity considerations deteriorated significantly. [ID:nN31220972]

The move to set the framework for limited intervention should offer bondholders some insurance against further losses that could push them to abandon Mexican debt. Foreign investors hold a record amount of longer-term Mexican debt, worth around $50 billion.

More currency losses could force investors to dump bonds, which would further hurt the peso, and push more investors to sell bonds in a deepening spiral of losses.

"If the currency were to exaggerate and overshoot, it would create huge deleveraging risk," said Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. "The central bank has to intervene." (Additional reporting by Lorena Segura, Noe Torres and Luis Rojas Mena in Mexico City and Walter Brandimarte in New York; Editing by Jan Paschal, Gary Hill)