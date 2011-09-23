* Mexico currency markets liquid - deputy finance minister
MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Mexican financial markets
are still liquid and the peso should stabilize as volatility
ebbs, Deputy Finance Minister Gerardo Rodriguez said on
Friday.
International financial markets have been rattled this week
by worries about a slowdown in the global economy, pushing
investors to drop emerging market assets and driving the
Mexican peso to its lowest in more than two years.
Rodriguez said the currency would stabilize as volatility
eased but not necessarily around the same levels as before the
latest bout of market turmoil.
"Once we are through this period of short-term volatility
the exchange rate and interest rates will tend to stabilize,
obviously, in the new levels which reflect this complex
economic reality," he told local radio.
Investors have recently dropped emerging market assets
around the world, hurting Mexico, and the situation will only
improve once global economies strengthen, central bank chief
Agustin Carstens told newspaper Excelsior in an interview.
"An improved U.S. housing market, more consumer confidence,
less unemployment -- that will begin to strengthen the local
economy," he said, adding that sound economic fundamentals
would anchor the currency in the medium term.
Carstens was speaking as policymakers from the G20 group of
developed and advanced economies gathered in Washington DC.
Investors hope that leaders will take action that breathes
confidence into markets.
Rodriguez gave no sign authorities were preparing to
intervene in currency markets, as they did in October 2008
after the peso dropped 6 percent in one day to a 16-year low.
Rodriguez said it made no sense to defend particular market
levels and officials were more concerned with ensuring
liquidity.
"If we remember the episode of 2008 ... it needed
intervention by authorities to preserve the integrity of
markets; we are not seeing this situation at the moment because
liquidity is still flowing," he said.
On Friday morning, the peso MXN= MEX01 reversed some of
its losses for the week and gained more than 2 percent to 13.73
to the U.S. dollar.
