MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Mexican financial markets are still liquid and the peso should stabilize as volatility ebbs, Deputy Finance Minister Gerardo Rodriguez said on Friday.

International financial markets have been rattled this week by worries about a slowdown in the global economy, pushing investors to drop emerging market assets and driving the Mexican peso to its lowest in more than two years.

Rodriguez said the currency would stabilize as volatility eased but not necessarily around the same levels as before the latest bout of market turmoil.

"Once we are through this period of short-term volatility the exchange rate and interest rates will tend to stabilize, obviously, in the new levels which reflect this complex economic reality," he told local radio.

Investors have recently dropped emerging market assets around the world, hurting Mexico, and the situation will only improve once global economies strengthen, central bank chief Agustin Carstens told newspaper Excelsior in an interview.

"An improved U.S. housing market, more consumer confidence, less unemployment -- that will begin to strengthen the local economy," he said, adding that sound economic fundamentals would anchor the currency in the medium term.

Carstens was speaking as policymakers from the G20 group of developed and advanced economies gathered in Washington DC. Investors hope that leaders will take action that breathes confidence into markets.

Rodriguez gave no sign authorities were preparing to intervene in currency markets, as they did in October 2008 after the peso dropped 6 percent in one day to a 16-year low.

Rodriguez said it made no sense to defend particular market levels and officials were more concerned with ensuring liquidity.

"If we remember the episode of 2008 ... it needed intervention by authorities to preserve the integrity of markets; we are not seeing this situation at the moment because liquidity is still flowing," he said.

On Friday morning, the peso MXN= MEX01 reversed some of its losses for the week and gained more than 2 percent to 13.73 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Patrick Rucker; Editing by James Dalgleish)