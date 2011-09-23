MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Mexican markets remain
liquid and the peso should stabilize as market volatility ebbs,
Deputy Finance Minister Gerardo Rodriguez said on Friday.
International financial markets have been rattled this week
with worry about global credits which has pushed investors to
drop emerging market assets.
"If we remember the episode of 2008 ... it needed
intervention by authorities to preserve the integrity of
markets; we are not seeing this situation at the moment because
liquidity is still flowing," Rodriguez told local radio.
On Friday morning, the Mexican peso reversed some of its
losses for the week and gained 1.6 percent to 13.8311 pesos to
the U.S. dollar.
