MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Mexican markets remain liquid and the peso should stabilize as market volatility ebbs, Deputy Finance Minister Gerardo Rodriguez said on Friday.

International financial markets have been rattled this week with worry about global credits which has pushed investors to drop emerging market assets.

"If we remember the episode of 2008 ... it needed intervention by authorities to preserve the integrity of markets; we are not seeing this situation at the moment because liquidity is still flowing," Rodriguez told local radio.

On Friday morning, the Mexican peso reversed some of its losses for the week and gained 1.6 percent to 13.8311 pesos to the U.S. dollar.

