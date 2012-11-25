MEXICO CITY Nov 25 Mexican authorities
discovered the bodies of eight men and the remains of others in
the northern state of Chihuahua over the weekend, the local
government said on Sunday.
The eight victims, who were aged 30-35, were found by a road
roughly 50 miles (85 km) south of the city of Chihuahua. The
victims had been tortured and shot in the head, a spokesman for
the state government said.
State prosecutors also found a grave containing the remains
of men who died roughly two years ago in the desert area just
south of the city of Ciudad Juarez, near the U.S. border.
Bones and clothing of the victims were discovered during a
search of the area conducted on Friday and Saturday, according
to a government statement. Authorities will work on determining
the number of dead, cause and time of death, and identities of
the victims, the statement said.
Chihuahua has been one of the Mexican states hardest hit by
violence stemming from turf wars between drug cartels and their
clashes with security forces.
Mexican President Felipe Calderon, who steps down at the end
of the month, launched a six-year offensive against the cartels
that led to a spike in violent crime. About 60,000 people have
died in drug-related violence during his term.
President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto, who takes office on Dec.
1, says his priority will be to reduce violence and focus first
on tackling crimes like extortion and kidnapping.