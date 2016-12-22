BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy prices public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 15.8 million common shares priced at $26.45per share
MEXICO CITY Dec 22 Mexico's government said on Thursday it would adjust its bond issuance for the first quarter of 2017, selling a greater volume of 10, 20 and 30 year debt, and cutting the size of its 3 and 5 year debt issues.
Issues of 10 year fixed rate bonds would be stepped up by 2.5 billion pesos during the quarter, the finance ministry said in a statement. The issuance of 20 and 30 year bonds would be increased by 500 million and 2 billion pesos respectively.
Amounts issued for 3 and 5 year bonds will be decreased by 1 billion pesos, it added. Also, the amount to be issued for 182-day Cetes will be reduced by 500 million pesos and that of 364-day Cetes will be increased by 500 million pesos. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)
* Aussie slips on weaker-than-expected local inflation data (Updates throughout)
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has instructed the Environmental Protection Agency to remove the climate change page from its website, two agency employees told Reuters, the latest move by the newly minted leadership to erase ex-President Barack Obama's climate change initiatives.