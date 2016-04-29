BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
MEXICO CITY, April 29 Mexico's finance ministry on Friday said it would reduce debt issuance by 17.4 billion pesos ($1.02 billion) in the second quarter after announcing plans to cut its overall program for this year.
The ministry said it would reduce issuance of 3-year fixed-rate bonds by 1.5 billion pesos in each auction this quarter.
Issuance of 5 and 10 year fixed-rated bonds will be cut by 1 billion pesos per auction, while 20 and 30-year fixed-rate bonds will see cuts of 500 million pesos each, the ministry said.
On April 11, the government said it would use a transfer from the central bank to reduce debt issuance by at least 64 billion pesos ($3.62 billion) this year and buy back up to 103 billion pesos of government debt. ($1 = 17.1142 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)
* Material Handling Systems - Entered into an agreement to recapitalize in partnership with Thomas H. Lee Partners, making THL majority owner of MHS