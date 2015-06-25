MEXICO CITY, June 25 The Mexican government will
cut the amount of three-year and five-year debt on offer during
its weekly auctions in the third quarter, its finance ministry
said on Thursday.
The ministry said in a statement it would hold steady the
amount of shorter-term paper and longer-term debt it has been
placing.
Mexico's peso sank to a record low in June amid concerns
that higher U.S. interest rates will sap investor demand for
emerging market debt.
Mexico's government cut spending this year after a sharp
drop in oil prices hit revenue from the state-owned oil firm.
The finance ministry is planning to cut its budget next year to
account for lower oil income and less demand for Latin American
debt.
(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Paul Simao)