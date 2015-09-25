MEXICO CITY, Sept 25 Mexico's finance ministry
said on Friday it would maintain existing issuance levels for
its regular short, medium and long-term debt offerings during
the fourth quarter.
Sales of treasury bills known as Cetes would be kept at the
same volumes as in the third quarter, as would issuance of
government bonds with maturities ranging from three to 30 years,
the ministry said in a statement.
Issuance of Bondes D, a kind of federal development bond
sold every two weeks, would be raised to 5 billion pesos from 4
billion in the July-September period, the ministry said.
