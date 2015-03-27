MEXICO CITY, March 27 Mexico has increased the
maximum amount of 28-day and 91-day debt it may offer each week
in the second quarter of this year, the government said on
Friday.
The range of debt to be issued increased to a maximum of 11
billion pesos ($725.56 million) for 28-day and 14 billion pesos
for 91-day paper, from a maximum of 9 billion and 12 billion
pesos, respectively, in the first quarter of the year.
The government made no changes to its issuance plans for
longer-dated debt.
The finance ministry could also exchange or buy back debt
when market conditions are right in the period from April to
June, the government said.
($1 = 15.1608 pesos)
