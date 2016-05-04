BRIEF-Tegile Systems says announced $33 mln in additional funding
* Tegile Systems - announced $33 million in additional funding, led by Western Digital Corp and current investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Tegile Systems]
(Corrects repurchase amount to 60.7 billion from 67.5 billion)
MEXICO CITY May 4 Mexico's Finance Ministry will spend 60.7 billion Mexican pesos ($3.4 billion) repurchasing government debt that is maturing in 2016, 2017 and 2018 following an auction on Wednesday, the central bank said on its Twitter account. ($1 = 17.7305 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
April 11 Weight-control nutrition company Atkins Nutritional Holdings agreed on Tuesday to go public through a merger with blank-check company Conyers Park Acquisition Corp in a deal valuing the combined company at about $856 million.