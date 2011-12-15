Investors fear "accident" as Greek debt repayment nears
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
MEXICO CITY Dec 15 Mexico's Finance Ministry said on Thursday it will increase its offer of long-term debt in the first quarter of next year.
The finance ministry also said that it would change its formula for determining the amount of 1-month and 3-month Cetes as it aims to allow more flexibility.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Patrick Rucker)
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
SANTIAGO, Feb 7 Construction activity in Chile fell 4.1 percent in December, its worst performance in more than seven years, an industry body said on Tuesday, underlining Chile's difficulties with jump-starting its sluggish economy.
* Autodesk agreed Richard Hill shall not be required to resign from board - SEC filing