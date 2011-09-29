(Recasts, adds detail from finance ministry)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 Mexico's Finance Ministry said on Thursday that it plans to broadly expand its borrowing base for the last three months of the year, increasing the amounts of many regular bond auctions.

The ministry said it was increasing the volume of its six-month and 1-year Cetes bonds by 1 billion pesos to reach 8 billion pesos at the weekly auction while it also increased to 6.5 billion pesos its 1-month and 7.5 billion pesos the three-month cetes.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)