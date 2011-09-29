HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 7 at 6:47 P.M. EST/2347 GMT
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 Mexico's Finance Ministry said on Thursday it was increasing the volume of its six-month and 1-year Cetes bonds by 1 billion pesos to reach 8 billion pesos at the weekly auction.
The Ministry in its outlook for the fourth quarter also said it will offer 5-year and 20-year bonds via syndication.
(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Elliott International L.P. reports open market purchase of 34,000 shares of Arconic's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kjJSrW] Further company coverage:
* Elliott Associates, L.P. reports open market purchase of 16,000 Arconic Inc's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2llw68B] Further company coverage: