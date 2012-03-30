DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
MEXICO CITY, March 30 - Mexico's public sector ran a fiscal deficit of 27.9 billion pesos ($2.17 billion) in February, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.
In the first two months of the year, Mexico posted a fiscal deficit of 24.3 billion Mexican pesos ($1.89 billion), according to the government report. No comparative figures were immediately available.
Mexican President Felipe Calderon, who leaves office in December, has promised to cut government debt. ($1 = 12.8105 Mexican pesos at the end of February) (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom, Editing by Gary Crosse)
