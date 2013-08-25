UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MEXICO CITY Aug 25 A cargo train derailed in a remote area of the southern Mexican state of Tabasco early on Sunday, killing at least four people, emergency services said, adding that the accident happened in a remote area and the death toll could rise.
Some local media said the death toll could be as high as 50.
The train, known as "La Bestia," or "The Beast," runs through Mexico toward the northern border with the United States and would-be migrants often jump aboard under cover of darkness to hitch a ride. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Tomas Sarmiento; Writing by Simon Gardner; Editing by David Brunnstrom)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders