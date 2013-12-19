By Alexandra Alper
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Dec 18 Rules aimed at boosting
oversight of Mexican derivatives trades and pushing most
transactions through a central clearing house will soon be
published, Mexico's banking regulator said on Wednesday.
Mexico's central bank, finance ministry and banking
regulator have been working on swaps rules agreed to in general
by Group of 20 economic powers after risky derivatives trading
helped fuel the 2007-2009 financial crisis and led to
multi-billion dollar taxpayer bailouts.
Bernardo Gonzalez, Vice President for regulatory policy at
Mexico's banking regulator, said a rule laid out by the three
agencies regulating clearing houses would soon be sent to
Cofemer, an agency that oversees regulation issues in Mexico.
"This week we are about to send the rule, already agreed to
by the market, to Cofemer and once it's authorized, the rule
would be published," he said at a press conference.
The regulation, he said, lays out requirements for clearing
houses in areas such as corporate governance, operations,
auditing and security.
After being sent to Cofemer, the regime would be analyzed
and presented for outside comment, Gonzalez said. Once a final
version is agreed to, it would go into effect after being
published in the Federal Register.
Another rule regulating brokers on issues such as corporate
governance will be issued by the banking regulator and sent to
Cofemer alongside the clearing house regulation, Gonzalez added.
The opaque derivatives trades that shook U.S. banks during
the financial crisis also dealt a harsh blow to Mexican
companies.
Cement maker Cemex nearly went bust and
retailer Comerci filed for bankruptcy protection in the United
States when their risky derivatives bets exploded, sparking
concerns that more firms were hiding huge derivatives losses.
Gonzalez said authorities were also planning to issue rules
that regulate the amount of capital and margin market players
have to set aside to assure against potential losses, but the
measures would not by ready until at least next year.
He added that U.S. and Mexican banking regulators were "in
discussions" over a memorandum of understanding that would allow
the U.S. to depend more on Mexican rules in cases of cross
border transactions.
Despite broad agreement on the framework for regulation of
the $630 trillion global derivatives market, one of the most
controversial issues has been how rules apply abroad,
particularly as regulators in some countries have taken longer
to roll out their oversight plans than the United States.