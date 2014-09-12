(Refiles to edit headline to read 'deposits' instead of
MEXICO CITY, Sept 12 Mexican President Enrique
Pena Nieto said on Friday he would scrap limits on companies
making dollar deposits in cash that were imposed by the previous
government.
"Now companies will not have restrictions in their banks to
deposit dollars in cash, or carry out currency exchanges," Pena
Nieto said during a speech in the northern border city of
Reynosa.
To make dollar deposits, the companies would have to justify
why they were making them, Pena Nieto said.
Limits were introduced in 2010 by Pena Nieto's predecessor
Felipe Calderon to combat money laundering by drug gangs.
