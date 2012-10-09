MEXICO CITY Oct 9 An armed group stole the body
of the slain leader of Mexico's brutal Zetas drug cartel from a
funeral home in northern Mexico, just hours after he was killed
in a gun battle with Marines, a state prosecutor said on
Tuesday.
Mexican Marines say initial forensic tests including finger
prints confirmed they had killed Zetas boss Heriberto Lazcano,
one of Mexico's most wanted men.
Lazcano, alias "The Executioner," is the most powerful drug
kingpin to fall in President Felipe Calderon's military
offensive against the gangs. He was killed along with another
suspected Zeta member in Sunday's clash.
The Zetas, considered one of the two most powerful drug
gangs in Mexico, have perpetrated some of the most violent acts
in the country's drug war that has killed about 60,000 people
during Calderon's term.