MEXICO CITY, Sept 26 The Mexican navy said on Wednesday it had captured one of the leaders of the notoriously brutal Zetas drug cartel, delivering a boost to the government's efforts to bring the gangs to heel.

The navy said it had caught the man it believed to be Ivan Velazquez in the central state of San Luis Potosi, where the Zetas have fought out an internal feud in recent weeks.

Known as "Z-50" or "El Taliban," Velazquez is one of the leading figures in the Zetas. The gang was formed by a group of army deserters who acted as enforcers for the Gulf Cartel before splitting with their former employers in 2010.

Velazquez features on a list of 37 most-wanted kingpins the Mexican government published in 2009. Well over 20 of them have now been captured or killed.