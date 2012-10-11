MEXICO CITY Oct 11 Mexico's Congress on
Thursday approved a long-awaited law to crack down on money
laundering in a bid to attack the finances of the country's
powerful drug cartels.
The law, proposed two years ago by President Felipe Calderon
as part of his offensive against drug gangs, was passed by the
Senate on Thursday. The lower house passed it earlier this year.
The new federal law puts restrictions on cash purchases of
real estate, jewelry, armored cars and other assets that
criminals use to launder illicit funds. Companies will be
required to report large cash purchases under the law.
"There is an outcry from society to weaken the financial
structures of organized crime, and that is what this law is
about," said Senator Roberto Gil, a member of Calderon's
conservative National Action Party.
Nearly 60,000 people have been killed since Calderon
launched a military-led assault against drug cartels after
taking office in late 2006.
Dozens of drug lords have been killed or captured since
then, but Calderon and the country's lawmakers have been
criticized for not doing enough to attack cartel finances.
"We have to stem the flow of dirty money in Mexico, which
has been the main driver of the growing violence in the
country," said Senator Arturo Zamora from the Institutional
Revolutionary Party (PRI).
President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto, who will return the PRI
to power when he takes office in December, has said he will
fine-tune the strategy to reduce violent crime linked to the
drug war. [ID: nL2E8I432R]
The bill now goes to Calderon's office for ratification, but
is only set to take effect nine months later to give authorities
time to prepare to enforce the law.
Zamora said estimates for the amount of illegal funds
laundered in Mexico range from around $10 billion a year to as
high as $45 billion.