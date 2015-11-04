MEXICO CITY Nov 4 Mexico's Supreme Court on
Wednesday backed the right of four individuals to use marijuana
in a decision that could prove a major step toward legalization
in a country with a bloody history of conflict with drug
cartels.
Ruling on a case first brought in 2013 by an advocacy group
denied permission by regulators to grow plants for recreational
use, the court set a precedent by voting 4-1 that prohibiting
people from consuming the drug was unconstitutional.
Production and commercialization of the drug is illegal in
Mexico. Still, in 2009, the country made it legal to carry up to
5 grams (0.18 ounce) of marijuana, 500 milligrams (0.018 ounce)
of cocaine and tiny amounts of heroin and methamphetamine.
(Reporting by Liz Diaz)